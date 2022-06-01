Cricket: Draws made for third round of Parish Cup and Crossley Shield

Cricket

There was a massive difference in totals in the league from Premier Division Booth and Illingworth St Mary’s both being dismissed for 67 runs, losing to Mytholmroyd and Luddendenfoot respectively, to Sowerby Bridge amassing 374-6 at Triangle, where the home team replied with 319 all out.

In this fixture Tom Belfield hammered not only his maiden century but went on to score 208 runs in only 94 balls. There was also wins for leaders Copley and Warley.

The First Division saw wins for leaders Blackley, Low Moor HT and Shelf Northowram HT whilst Oxenhope dismissed Queensbury for a meagre 56 all out, to win by 190 runs.

Southowram remain top of Division Two, having beaten Outlane by nine wickets, as Bradley & Colnebridge, Bridgeholme, Mount and Upper Hopton also recorded wins.

Sunday’s Parish Cup ties threw up a shock win, especially in the manner of the victory. Hebden Bridge based, Second Division Old Town, trounced a depleted Sowerby St Peter’s, bowling it out for a miserly 35 runs to win by 84 runs. Mytholmroyd achieved an excellent win over Copley, its first defeat of the season, whilst a fine innings of 176 runs from Johnny Philips at Blackley ensured Great Horton PC’s progress.

Booth, Illingworth St Mary’s, Luddendenfoot, Thornton and Warley also made the Round Three draw, the latter completing a weekend double over SBCI.

Saturday’s Jubilee fixtures include local derbies in the Premier Division at Illingworth St Mary’s (v Bradshaw) and Sowerby Bridge (v SBCI) whilst leaders Copley travel to Thornton, the latter looking for some batting consistency. In the First Division Sowerby St Peter’s will be keen to erase last Sunday’s bad memory as it visits Blackley, with the pick of the Second Division schedule pitting second-placed Mount at Upper Hopton, just a place behind it.

Parish Cup Round Three: Great Horton PC v Illingworth St Mary's, Luddendenfoot v Old Town, Mytholmroyd v Booth & Warley v Thornton.

Crossley Shield Round Three: Bradley & Colnebridge v Mytholmroyd, Bradshaw v Greetland or Great Horton PC, Low Moor HT v Sowerby St Peter's & Queensbury v Sowerby Bridge.