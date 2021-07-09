Cricket hots up as knockout competitions reach semi-final stages

Cricket - Warley v Booth. Warly batsman Ben Atkinson.

The Briggs Priestley Parish Cup features First Division Great Horton PC against holders Thornton while Mytholmroyd entertain Booth in the other semi-final.

The Covea Insurance Crossley Shield pits Sowerby Bridge against Blackley and Sowerby St Peter’s meet SBCI.

The cup draw ensures a Bradford versus Halifax final while Blackley will be keen to ensure that the Shield final is not an all Sowerby Bridge area affair.

Last Saturday, only seven first team matches escaped the wet weather while the other eight were completely washed out.

In the Premier Division, Warley’s trip to SBCI was the only match completed.

Ben Atkinson (96no) and Greg Keywood (55no) inspired Warley’s 42-over score of 249-4. Only Chris Dalby (54) caused any problems for the visitors as SBCI closed on 140-8.

The First Division fared a little better where only one match was called off and Luddendenfoot rattled up a massive 367-6 in its top-of-the table clash with Sowerby St Peter’s.

Owen Bairstow (90) and Jacob Whitehouse (79) set the scene with an opening partnership of 172 runs.

Thomas Hosker added 73 runs in 32 balls and the stunned leaders were bowled out for 218, the Foot closing the gap at the top to six points.

Great Horton had a successful trip to Oxenhope, winning by 63 runs, while Clayton won the bottom of the table clash at Upper Hopton by five wickets.

Southowram moved into second spot in the Second Division with a three-wicket win over fellow promotion chasers Bradley and Colnebridge at Warrenside.

Old Town produced by far their best performance, and first win, of the season by the narrow margin of two runs against Stones. Queensbury were the only other team to complete a match, beating Leymoor by eight wickets.

Last Sunday’s Rod Warhurst Cup Final was washed out and will now take place on Sunday, August 29 at Queensbury CC.

Saturday’s Premier Division matches feature a top-of-the-table encounter between Warley and Booth while leaders Triangle should take the spoils in the local derby against Sowerby Bridge.

First Division leaders Sowerby St Peters will be keen to return to winning ways in their visit to Great Horton PC who may have their minds on Sunday’s cup-tie.