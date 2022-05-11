Cricket: No shocks in first round of Parish Cup

Cricket

The nearest to a shock came at top flight Great Horton PC where an innings of 60 not out from its skipper Adam Beesley was required to take its score to 162-6 and quell the hopes of Second Division Mount, after it had posted 161 all out.

Luddendenfoot left Sowerby Bridge with a narrow 26-run victory in a low-scoring affair. The Foot could only manage 125 all out but, with the exception of Tim Helliwell’s 63 not out, the Bridge response was miserable at best as it fell to 99 all out. Second Division Southowram, despite losing at top flight Thornton by four wickets, came away having made a good impression after been inserted and scoring 176 all out, Richard Veal hitting an excellent 81 runs.

The home team required 43.1 overs to reach the 178-6 for the win.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackley easily accounted for Augustinians by six wickets whilst Oxenhope had much the better of its tie with Clayton as it won by 71 runs. Thomas Wood continued his fine start to the season with 76 runs in a SBCI total of 208-9 at Bridgeholme and his score topped the whole of the hosts’ effort as it collapsed to 64 all out.

Copley comprehensively beat Outlane at The Arches by 175 runs and in an all Second Division clash Upper Hopton lost out to Cullingworth’s 153 all out as it was left becalmed, taking 45 overs to score 115-9 in reply.

Greetland struggled at home to Warley and were shot out for 73, the response from the visitors taking less than 20 overs at 75-3. In the all Premier Division clash at Illingworth St Mary’s the home team posted 224-5 against Bradshaw. The visitors never got out of second gear as it was bowled out for 148 runs. Shelf Northowram HT despatched Leymoor at Golcar for a meagre 69 runs and soon journeyed home having reached 72-0.

Sowerby St Peter’s returned to Low Moor HT, after last week’s narrow league win, and came away with a much more comfortable seven-wicket victory. After bowling out the home team for 156 runs it ensured a place in the Second Round at 159-3.

Triangle’s 2022 woes continued at Mytholmroyd where the League champions rattled up a score of 303-8, including Tom Earle’s 128. Only two Triangle batters reached double figures in a 101 all out score. At Queensbury sixteen wickets fell for a meagre 120 runs as the hosts ran out winners by four wickets versus Bradley and Colnebridge. Whilst the visitors were skittled for 57 all out the home team still struggled to reach 63-6. Booth scored 146-3 as it cruised to a seven-wicket victory at Stones needing only 27 overs to chase 144-8. Old Town was only team to receive a bye to Round Two.

This Saturday’s main interest in the Premier Division revolves around leaders Illingworth St Mary’s entertaining Thornton whilst second-placed Copley will be keen to extend its fine start to the season with a home win over local rivals Sowerby Bridge. In the First Division the two 100 per cent teams are both at home, as Blackley host Shelf Northowram HT and Sowerby St Peter’s face Oxenhope. Match of the day in the Second Division is at Outlane where leaders Mount, with three successive wins, are the visitors. Both teams are undefeated although the hosts have played one match less.

Briggs Priestley Parish Cup Second Round Draw: Blackley v Great Horton, Booth v Shelf Northowram HT, Luddendenfoot v Queensbury, Mytholmroyd v Copley, Old Town v Sowerby St Peters, Oxenhope v Illingworth St Mary's, Thornton v Cullingworth, Warley v SBCI.