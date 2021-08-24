Cycling sessions at Brooksbank track with Olympic champion Ed Clancy
Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy, along with cycling professional, Graham Briggs is looking to develop a new cycling academy at the Brooksbank circuit for children of all ages.
There will be opportunities for children as young as 18 months old to learn on balance bikes, all the way through to budding professionals up to the age of 16 who wish to develop their skills.
The taster session is on Sunday, September 5 from 10am to 12.30pm.
Sessions begin the following Wednesday and Saturday.
Clancy, from Barnsley, is the most successful Team Pursuit cyclist in history, having won gold with Team GB at three successive Olympics. He announced his retirement from cycling earlier this month.
To book your place, email [email protected] or visit www.clancybriggs.co.uk/academy.