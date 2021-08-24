Cycling sessions at Brooksbank track with Olympic champion Ed Clancy

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Ed Clancy of Great Britain poses for a photo to mark the official announcement of the cycling team selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on June 18, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

There will be opportunities for children as young as 18 months old to learn on balance bikes, all the way through to budding professionals up to the age of 16 who wish to develop their skills.

The taster session is on Sunday, September 5 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Sessions begin the following Wednesday and Saturday.

Clancy, from Barnsley, is the most successful Team Pursuit cyclist in history, having won gold with Team GB at three successive Olympics. He announced his retirement from cycling earlier this month.