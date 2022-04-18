Defending champions Mytholmroyd start with a win as new season in Halifax Cricket League gets underway

Cricket

Premier champions Mytholmroyd started well, with victory at Parish Cup holders Thornton, but there were surprise defeats for Booth at Copley and Triangle who easily succumbed at home to Bradshaw.

The first century of the season came from Tom Wood of SBCI, whose 105 runs were part of his team’s 273 all out, as promoted Luddendenfoot soon found out that life in the top flight is not easy – bowled out for a meagre 76 runs. Illingworth St Mary’s and Great Horton PC were the other winners.

In the Second Division pre-season favourites Southowram and Upper Hopton both started with wins, as did Mount by 13 runs against Bradley & Colnebridge. Cullingworth also registered a win whilst the match at Old Town brought the highest aggregate score of the day with 363 runs as the home team beat Augustinians by three wickets.

The First Division gets under way on Saturday where it will be a surprise if Blackley and Sowerby St Peter’s do not feature in the promotion mix. Both start on home soil against Oxenhope and Queensbury respectively. An intriguing contest takes place at relegated Shelf Northowram HT where promoted Greetland visit – it should give an early indication of the strength of both teams.

Low Moor HT also has aspirations of Premier cricket, however it faces an early tough task at Clayton.