A documentary on the sporting rivalry between England and France and their journeys in the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup is being broadcast on BBC4 tonight.

The 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, dominated by arch-rivals, England and France, saw fierce clashes between players – one of whom was Halifax’s Rob Hawkins, who was also Super League Wheelchair Player of the Year in 2022 as well as helping England to glory.

Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.

With privileged access to both teams, this film follows their journeys in the competition – a study of grit, sacrifice and determination, but above all about a fierce sporting rivalry between old foes who are both intent on coming out top.