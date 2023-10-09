Documentary on Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, including Halifax star Rob Hawkins, to air tonight on BBC4
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, dominated by arch-rivals, England and France, saw fierce clashes between players – one of whom was Halifax’s Rob Hawkins, who was also Super League Wheelchair Player of the Year in 2022 as well as helping England to glory.
Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.
With privileged access to both teams, this film follows their journeys in the competition – a study of grit, sacrifice and determination, but above all about a fierce sporting rivalry between old foes who are both intent on coming out top.
Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry will be broadcast live on BBC4 on Monday at 10pm and will be available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.