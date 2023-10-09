News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Documentary on Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, including Halifax star Rob Hawkins, to air tonight on BBC4

A documentary on the sporting rivalry between England and France and their journeys in the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup is being broadcast on BBC4 tonight.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, dominated by arch-rivals, England and France, saw fierce clashes between players – one of whom was Halifax’s Rob Hawkins, who was also Super League Wheelchair Player of the Year in 2022 as well as helping England to glory.

Wheelchair Rugby League describes itself as the most inclusive sport, with teams of disabled and non-disabled players competing against each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With privileged access to both teams, this film follows their journeys in the competition – a study of grit, sacrifice and determination, but above all about a fierce sporting rivalry between old foes who are both intent on coming out top.

Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry will be broadcast live on BBC4 on Monday at 10pm and will be available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Related topics:EnglandHalifaxFrance