Donington Park test bodes well for Wadsworth’s new Supersport campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2025 British Supersport Championship campaign could be a successful one for Halifax racer Max Wadsworth, judging by his performance in the two-day official test, at Donington Park, last week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The engines roared back to life and excitement surged through the paddock as Wadsworth made a dynamic return to the tarmac, preparing for his third full season in the championship with the Macadam Racing team.

Wadsworth is hoping to follow-up on a strong 2024 season and Macadam Racing are doubling down on their ambitions, continuing with a proven duo of Wadsworth and teammate Luke Stapleford, who are both riding the latest evolution of the Triumph Street Triple 765.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s 2025 mission is to challenge for the title in what promises to be one of the most fiercely contested seasons in recent memory.

Max Wadsworth (number 72) impressed in testing at Donington Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Friday’s test action kicked off in dry but gusty conditions, though late afternoon rain showers played havoc with the track time.

Undeterred, Wadsworth completed 21 laps, experimenting with multiple setup configurations as he recorded a fastest lap of 1:33.894s, placing him 15th on the timesheets.

Saturday presented a fresh challenge. Overnight rain left the circuit damp and unforgiving so Wadsworth played it smart in the morning session, focusing on set-up tweaks and avoiding unnecessary risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, once the sun broke through and the track dried, the Halifax rider turned up the heat and with a clear circuit and confidence building, he laid down his quickest time of the weekend; a blistering 1:32.361s, just 1.8 seconds off teammate and championship front-runner Stapleford.

Max Wadsworth in testing at Donington Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Wadsworth will be hoping for a similar outcome from the final test at Oulton Park before the Championship’s opening round at the same venue from May 3 to 5.

Macadam Racing is charging into the season with speed, experience, and a hunger for silverware and Wadsworth’s bid for podium finishes will be buoyed by his performance at Donington.