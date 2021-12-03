Dragons are fired up for new basketball season after moving to Calderdale College's Inspire Centre

Photo: Bradford Dragons

The club is based upon a strong sense of community involvement, welcoming participation from all, irrespective of gender, race, or religion. They promote healthy living, a strong respect for the rules of sporting competition and social inclusion for all – coaches, players, families and basketball supporters.

The club is also passionate about youth development, and their move to the college will support the work of the Basketball Academy that is already there.

Dragons head coach, Chris Mellor joined the club in 2005 and has coached the senior men’s team throughout its time in the National Basketball League, winning Coach of the Year for Division Three, Division Two and Division One.

Photo: Bradford Dragons

He said: “Moving to Calderdale College presents a great opportunity to bring the whole club together under one roof. The support from the College has been instrumental and with the progress of both the academy and our junior programme the future looks very positive for the club.”

The opening weekend sees the Dragons face London Lions at the Inspire Centre at 6.15pm on Saturday, December 11, and then the Reading Rockets at 4.15pm the following day. Call 01422 399331 to pre book your ticket for £5 per person. One child goes free per paying adult.