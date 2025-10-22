Durma outclasses home fighter in Hull success

Halifax Boxing Club teenager Adrian Durma was in commanding form on Saturday when he travelled to Hull to take on a tough home fighter.

The 17-year-old was up against Lionheart ABC’s Gabriel Tego, a very good south paw who was slick and sharp.

However, his fitness was lacking and and the Halifax boxer, who had put in the hard graft, made him pay with thunderous shots to the body.

The referee had no option but to issue Tego with a count in the third round and Durma claimed a unanimous verdict.

Adrian Durma celebrated a fine win in Hull.

It was a busy weekend for Halifax head coach Mick Rowe who was on his travels with another promising fighter on Sunday.

Delphi Harrison was in action at the Fusion nightclub in Liverpool for the Stalkers ABC skills show, where she went up against Emily Condron.

The contest turned out to be a tough three rounds for both girls with Delphi putting in a great performance.

Rowe has been impressed with Delphi’s work in training and she is improving with every fight.

The club has two more boxers in the ring, at the Lions Gym ABC show on November 1.