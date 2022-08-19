Edwards reflects on ‘amazing’ European marathon in Munich

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax athlete, 33, crossed the line in 35th on the opening day of the European Athletics Championships after clocking a season’s best time of 2:40:47.

The 26-mile contest represented both a team and individual event and alongside Naomi Mitchell, Becky Briggs and Alice Wright, British stars finished sixth as Germany grabbed gold.

The temperatures were soaring but Edwards admits it was an experience she’ll never forget.

Halifax runner Rosie Edwards competes in the women's marathon final at the European Championships in Munich. Pic: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

She said: “It was a tough day. It was pretty hard but we knew it was about battling for the team.

“It was a great and amazing atmosphere – the crowds were crazy. That really helped haul us over the line – I was really struggling over the last 10km but having everyone cheering me on was pretty special.”

Edwards finished 12 minutes behind individual champion Aleksandra Lisowska, who stopped the clock in a season’s best 2:28:36 to romp to an impressive victory.

Croat and Dutch stars Matea Parlov Kostro and Nienke Brinkman completed the podium at Munich’s iconic Odeonsplatz square.