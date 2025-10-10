Farrell hits the target with England in Home International

Halifax’s Jim Farrell hit the target as part of the England Automatic Ball Trap (ABT) clay shooting team who were crowned champions in the recent Home International competition, in Northern Ireland.

Teams from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were targeting glory at the competition at Omagh Clay Target Centre but after two long days and 200 targets, England overcame the tricky conditions to win the title.

It was a proud moment for physiotherapist Farrell, 59, who took up the sport only three years ago. He said: “I wanted to try something new, to learn different skills and challenge myself. I love being outside in the Yorkshire countryside, so I found a place to have a go.

"A quick search on The Clay Pigeon Shooting Association website led me to South Pennine and Coniston shooting grounds. After a few lessons and once I had the general safety technique and solid basics, I was off and running.

Halifax marksman Jim Farrell.

"After a few months I wanted to test myself. A competitive voice inside wanted to see what I could achieve.

“Trap shooting requires the use of a shotgun, some safety equipment, focus, technique and resilience. There is no need for brute strength or aggression.

"I practised regularly at Coniston and over the next year or so, improved steadily.

"Eventually there is a point where you need to choose to compete. It's not as bad as your mind makes it out. I turned up and told everyone I was a novice, they welcomed me with open arms."

Farrell progressed steadily and made it to the North of England team. He took part in the England team selection shoots for ABT, held throughout the year at various venues across the country and performed superbly to secure his spot in the national team.

Wet and windy weather greeted the teams for the ABT competition at Omagh, where clays were thrown from a concealed trench at various angles, reaching up to 70mph. A total of 100 competition clays are shot in sections of 25 on four different layouts; a rotating squad of six shooters on five pegs keep it moving along.

Farrell said: “The weather was pretty brutal and even the most experienced were tested. It's a long time since I have been that nervous but when I broke the first clay the nerves subsided.

"What followed was two hard technical days on a great ground. The team pulled together and the whole thing was too close to call but when the scores were counted England had the overall title.”

Farrell wasn’t finished there and he also won a bronze class medal in the British Open, which followed the International.

The Halifax shooter has now set his sights on achieving selection for next year’s Home International in Esker, Ireland, and perhaps a place in the Great Britain squad.