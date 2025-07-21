Fierce competition for Lions in final race of series

Competition was fierce as Stainland Lions went in search of Club Championship points at the final race of the Cowm Reservoir 5k series, in Rochdale.

Daniel Sykes stormed round in 21:36 to claim 25th place overall while Michelle Rogerson led the Lionesses home, bagging third FV45 in 24:57.

Lions results: Daniel Sykes 21:36, Michelle Rogerson 24:57 (3rd F45), Tim Neville 26:00, David Waite 27:26, Diane Waite 28:16, Sandy Gee 29:12, Paul Butterfield 29:22, Trish Hallowell 32:40.

Ben Golding-Smith swapped roads for roots at Nostell Priory for a two-lap multi-terrain 10k challenge through lawns, lakesides and meadows, clocking a strong 53:55 finish.

New Lion Lisa Gaunt-Conway ventured into the heart of Tolkien country for the magical 11.1k Tolkien Trail, featuring ancient aqueducts, riverside paths and woods.

The route wound through the legendary landscapes around Stonyhurst College and Gaunt-Conway completed the hilly, scenic challenge in 1:35:11.

On a flat and fast course at the Run Aintree 10k, Joanne Hirst took another stride in her brilliant mission to complete a 10k every month in 2025, raising awareness and funds for the MS Society, and she finished in 1:16:34.

The Pete Bland Kentmere Horseshoe is a classic Lake District fell race, serving up 12.3 miles and 3,300 feet of ascent over some serious peaks, including Ill Bell, High Street, and Kentmere Pike.

Legs were tested and lungs were pushed but Jim Harris completed the course in a gutsy 2:31:30, closely followed by Mark Wearmouth in 2:36:02.

The Lions were on home turf for the seventh race of the Yorkshire Veterans Athletics Association Grand Prix at Heath Rugby Club.

The route encompassed woodlands, fields, and a dash of tarmac and Gavin Mulholland claimed second overall and first MV50.

Margaret Beever was the first woman home and first FV45, making it a double podium for the home team.

Lions results: Gavin Mulholland 33:40 (2nd man, 1st MV50), Chris Hall 36:59, Margaret Beever 39:44 (1st woman, 1st FV45), Damien Pearson 41:23, Lorraine Naylor 46:51 (3rd FV50), Steve Hallam 49:47, Heather Moffat 50:00, Martin O’Brien 51:25, Ben Golding-Smith 52:13, Steve Crowther 52:54, Sally Caton 53:35, John Jinks 54:21, Jennifer Bromley 55:04, Robert Saunders 55:42, Jonathan Taylor 55:54, Maria Harron 59:17, Paula Pickersgill 59:22, Tim Walker 1:02:51, Christine Gale 1:04:53, tail runner Paul Butterfield 1:28:53.