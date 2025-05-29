Fine margins separate finishers in Granite Peaks race

A strong contingent from Calder Valley Fell Runners made their way across to Northern Ireland to take part in the Granite Peaks, one of this year’s British Short Championship races.

The Mourne Mountains present a stunning location for the event, and with three 2,000-foot peaks in just over 9k and 750m climb, it packs in lots of mountain for a short race.

The rain appeared in time for the race and the mountains were shrouded in a blanket of fog that would test everyone’s navigation skills.

It turned out to be a day of fine margins, with just eight seconds separating the top three runners, and Finlay Grant, of Dark Peak Fell Runners, was the overall winner.

Cass Chisholm on her way to a top three finish at Hutton Roof crags. Pic: Stephen Wilson

Shaun Godsman was the quickest Valley runner and his time of 1:05:22 secured him top spot in the MV50 category.

Mark O’Connor, Stephen Smithies, Virgil Barton and Alex Whittem weren’t too far behind, all crossing the line within the following 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, the club was also represented at the Hutton Roof Crags race, which wriggles round the maze of paths over Hutton Roof Crags, Farleton Knott and Newbiggin Crags winding through gorse bushes, woods, limestone pavement and some lovely grassy stretches.

Adam Osborne has run the race multiple times and was first Calder runner home this year coming in sixth overall and first MV40, making up for a costly navigational error in 2024's race which saw him looping the wrong way on the course and catching up with the back markers.

Xavia Cooper on the climb at Hutton Roof crags. Pic: Stephen Wilson

Cass Chisholm was taking part in the event for the first time and was also on top form, taking third spot in the women’s race and first place in her age category. Jon Underwood and Xavia Cooper also had good runs making it a successful day overall for the red and white runners.

Eight Calder Valley runners took part in the Blackstone Edge race, hosted by Todmorden Harriers.

The race is short at 3.5 miles but challenging, with 1,200 feet of climb. It’s sharp, fast, and rough in parts; visiting the prominent Blackstone Edge Trig point, Pennine Way and a Roman Old Road.

The host club had a good day with Dom Leckie and Janine McGregor taking first place in their respective categories.

Asher Gammon emerges from the greenery at Kildwick Fell Race. Pic: Woodentops

Asher Gammon was the fastest of the Calder Valley team and his time of 36:38 secured 14th spot. Max Wilkinson was less than a minute behind and, further down the field, James Cooke, Phil Scarf, Charlotte Wetton, Samantha Hartley, Graham Lloyd and Tamsin Cooke all had good runs.

Not content with being the fastest Valley runner at Blackstone Edge, Asher Gammon also excelled at the Kildwick Fell Race.

The 6k race is hosted by Keighley & Craven Athletics Club and Gammon’s time of 24:40 clinched second spot in the overall race, just 10 seconds behind race winner, Matthew Heptonstall of Settle Harriers.