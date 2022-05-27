Halifax Boxing Club's Jimmy Honey celebrated an impressive win in Sheffield in only his second fight for the club.

Gallery: This week's top 10 Calderdale sport pictures

We have received some great sport pictures this week encompassing everything from boxing, Halifax Panthers and football awards to fell running and a remarkable golf story.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:56 am

Here is a selection of some of our favourite sport pictures from the past week.

You can submit your sport stories and pictures to mark.berry@nationalworld.com

1. Double Winner

Shauna Legge scooped the Players' Player and Supporters' Player awards for Brighouse Town Women in the club's annual presentation night. It was the first time that the club's men's and women's teams had staged a joint awards event.

Photo Sales

2. Award Success

Jack Boyle receives the Supporters Player of the Year award from Brighouse Town boss Vill Powell at the club's annual presentation night.

Photo Sales

3. Team mates

Calder Valley Fell Runners' women's team competed in the Lower Borrowdale 10k and 20k races last week.

Photo Sales

4. Roaring Success

Stainland Lions at the latest of the club's Fell Racing Championship events, the Blackstone Edge race.

Photo Sales
CalderdaleHalifax Panthers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter