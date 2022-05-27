Great Britain call-up and City of Manchester glory for Halifax's rising water polo starlet

Amelia, 16, received the call-up from the Great Britain selectors and travelled to Brno, where six nations went for glory in the prestigious round-robin tournament.

And the British side, playing on the international stage for the first time and stepping up a year group to take part, produced a fine performance to claim fourth spot.

South Africa claimed top spot, ahead of the hosts and England in third. Ireland placed fifth and Lithuania finished sixth.

Amelia Brooksbank

It is the latest success for Amelia, who was called up to the England U17s squad last year.

She also starred in the U17s and U19s National Age Group Finals at Liverpool Aquatics Centre, in early May, when she helped to guide City of Manchester claim the titles in both age groups.

Amelia began her journey as a six-year-old when she joined Halifax Swimming Club.

She began playing water polo at the age of 11, while still training with the Regional Development group at Halifax, but made the switch to water polo full time when she joined City of Manchester as a 13-year-old in 2019.

Last July, the 16-year-old was a member of the City of Manchester team that competed in the British Championships festival, in Cheltenham.

City finished top of their group, putting them into the final where they finished top of the pile.