Halifax 33 - Trafford MV 7

Halifax continued their defence of Ovenden Park with a display of controlled and expressive rugby. Unfortunately the weather hadn’t received the request and offered its own challenges on a blustery day.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing with the wind at their backs in the first half, Halifax started strongly. Trafford attempted to run the ball from their own half, only to be tackled to a standstill, a failed kick clearance, saw Halifax attack and gain a penalty. Lineout won and the ball spun wide for Ella Powell to be tackled 5 meters out, recycled ball, again saw Halifax tackled short before a loose pass saw a knock on and scrum to Trafford. Trafford attempted to run the ball, a turn over at the breakdown by Abigail Sharp, and Halifax attacked, Natalie Laing powered over and Lucy Cochrane converted. 7-0

Halifax seemed determined to let Trafford back into the game through unforced errors and avoidable penalties. Trafford choosing to run into the wind, but Halifax held firm , until counter rucks turned the ball over. Words of warning to Trafford from the referee for dissent! A line out in Halifax’s half saw forwards link with the backs, and Rachel Colmyn-Doyle bundled into touch in the Trafford half. Coral Luck, stealing the ball at lineouts, and the Halifax backs making yards with every opportunity. Knock ons been the only saviours for Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax starting to show dominance in the scrum, a half break by Natalie, saw Coral canter 50 meters down the pitch, beat the full back, only to be caught by covering defenders and loose the ball. Emily Schofield, stealing ball at the breakdown. Amy Jones sprinted down the wing, presented the ball cleanly, for Lucy to come back against the grain and dive over. Emma Davey, burst through a tired Trafford defence to set up an attacking platform 5 meters out, the forwards held up over the line. A clean lineout and Amy Jones joined the attacking line outside 10 set Halifax on the attack, a 5 meter scrum, saw goods hands and Ella Powell crossing, Lucy adding the extras for 19-0 .

Swales with the ball charges towards the line

Half time.

The 2nd a repeat of the 1st, with Halifax dominating the set pieces, and tackles alike. Trafford struggled to make yards, a stronger wind making handling difficult. The final pass often going to ground. Izzy Arthur and Amber Marsden making good yards, Evie Gray, scampering forwards at every opportunity!

A quick tap penalty whilst Trafford being marched back for dissent, saw Lucy tackled short, quick ball and Sarah Crickmay with a reward for her hard work, converted by Lucy.

A partial charged down clearance kick by Trafford saw Lizzie Swales galloping down the wing, quick ball and Leah -Mae Beckett on the charge from a short ball at the ruck, saw Halifax into Traffords 22. Trafford failed to find touch, Lizzie Swales exploding into the middle of the park with the return and linking with Courtney Moss who outpaced the defenders with Amy Jones in support to score under the posts, Lucy again adding the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalia Laing on the charge

Trafford now having to cope with power of the Halifax bench as Nel Luck added her strength to attacking runs. Trafford camped in Halifax’s 22, looked to have scored until a covering tackle from Ella Powell saw Trafford drop the ball on the line. A second attempt saw Halifax hold up Trafford and create the maul, a penalty awarded against Halifax on their own scrum let Trafford in, after three strong carries where defended the fourth benefited from defenders going to high and rolled round to score, converted at the final whistle.

Full time Halifax 33-7 winners.

Halifax played good rugby with the full squad offering something positive during the game!