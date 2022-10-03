Halifax boxer Joe "The Ghost" Garside remains unbeaten after another win

Joe Garside

The 26-year-old took on Adam Sircar, who had also previously never lost a bout, on Saturday during a night of boxing in Oldham.

The Ghost came out strong against a determined opponent with neither wanting to lose their 100 per cent record.

The fight went the six round distance but the decision from the judges was unanimous, each scoring Joe the winner on points to make his record six wins from six pro fights.

Joe said: “I’m really proud to be able come away with another win and extend my unbeaten record.

“The atmosphere was amazing and the support really helped. Thank you to everyone who made the journey, it made a huge difference and meant a lot.