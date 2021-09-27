Halifax boxer Turner could be a force to be reckoned with after winning first title

Joe Turner

Turner beat Sean Clay of Salisbury ABC in Liverpool on Wednesday, September 22 with a unanimous descion before going on to beat Lewis Touhey at the weekend in the junior championships.

Rowe, from the Halifax Boxing Club, said: “We took the bout (against Clay) for a warm up for Sunday’s junior finals and it was just what Turner needed. The finals were at Skellow WMC in Doncaster, and Joe was up against Lewis Touhey from the Seacroft ABC in Leeds.”

The first round was devastating for 15-year-old Touhey as Turner landed some very heavy shots, followed by a big right hand which led the referee to give the Leeds boxer a count.

The second round didn’t last more than 30 seconds as Turner’s massive right hand saw the match stopped with Touhey wobbling on the ropes.

“Joe’s won his first title for the club and i don’t think it will be his last,” said Rowe, “he is truly a force to be reckoned with. Now we move onto the regional’s next week and Joe is ready.”

Halifax Boxing Club gained their second Yorkshire title as Dylan Daly became Yorkshire schoolboy champion, then lost a very close battle to the Jonas Railton from the Seconds Out gym in a pre quarter-final of the regionals in Hartlepool.

In what was a very tough fight with a much more experience opponent, the Halifax boxer was on the wrong side of a split descion.