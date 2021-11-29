Halifax Boxing Club host their first event in 18 months

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Club owner Mick Rowe said: "The show was a roaring success with some of the boxers having their first bout and some not boxing for nearly two years.

"Highlights were Edwards Wells having his first skills bout. Evie Wells having her first bout losing against a more experienced opponent, Joe Hinchcliffe winning unanimously and coming back after a major injury, Dylan Daly lost on a split decision in a tough bout and Joe Turner won unanimously."

Jordan Healey redeemed himself in the fight of the night after missing out on the Yorkshire finals.

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

After finishing the show, Mick had am early start, travelling to Banbury in Oxford for the Senior Development Championships where Jake Turner was boxing Aliou Diallo in a pre Quarter Final.

Mick said: "Jake boxed with skill and determination and I thought he won all three rounds but the judges saw it the other way.

"But we came away encouraged with Jake's performance and will work on improvements.

"We then headed for Bradford were Jake's 15 year old younger brother was boxing lyran Walker from the Training Cave Gym, Batley.

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

"Joe was accompanied by coach Danny Parkinson, who said Joe won every round, beating the more experienced Batley boxer and looked a level above.

"I'd like to thank all the coaches and everyone who helped putting the show together, especially Josh Barlow and Sam Barlow, who sponsored the show and supported the club with the trophy."