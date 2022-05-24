Halifax Boxing Club youngster Jimmy Honey wins bout in Sheffield

Jimmy Honey (left)

Honey travelled to Sheffield on Thursday, May 19 at short notice to help Parson Cross ABC when one of their fighters had a pull out.

Twelve-year-old Honey was up against Parson Cross ABC's Foreman.

Coach Mick Rowe travelled with Honey, who he says has come a long way since joining the Halifax club, gaining fitness and losing weight.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were on second and we were expecting fireworks," said Rowe, "and Jimmy didn't hold back in the first round."

Both boxers were nervous and gave it their all. But Jimmy was too strong for the young Parson Cross boxer and the referee jumped in during the first round to stop the fight.