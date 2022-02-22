Halifax Boxing Club's Dylan Daly wins in semi-finals of Junior Championship

Dylan Daly

The 15 year old beat Sheffield Boxing Centre's Bilal Hussein, a very good young Sheffield boxer who just couldn't keep up with the Halifax boxer's power and fitness.

It was Dylan's second successful semi final in this season, having also won a MTK Gold Cup. He is now in the final in two weeks against a good boxer from the Hunslet Club.

Dylan's stable mate Joe Turner was unfortunate not to get a bout and went straight to the regionals.

However he is boxing on the club's home show on February 25, where he boxes for the Yorkshire 52 kg belt.

Dylan will also be boxing on the night.