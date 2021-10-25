Halifax Boxing Club’s Dylan Daly wins Lonsdale Cup

Mick Rowe, owner of Halifax Boxing Club, said: “It was a great experience for Dylan and the club.

“Dylan, who was boxing for Yorkshire at this event and working with the Yorkshire team, was over the moon to be picked by Yorkshire and to get a great win.

“The club travels to Hereford on Friday with boxer Joe Turner, who enters the junior semi finals on Saturday behind closed doors.

“If he wins he’s in the final on Sunday which will be a great achievement.”