Halifax Boxing Club's Joe Turner makes debut victory for England

Joe Turner

In doing so, Turner became the first from the Halifax club and the first from Halifax in many years to represent England, probably not since the Halifax Star Boxing Club in the early seventies.

Joe became national junior champion last month, earning him a place in the tri Nations in June, and was offered a place in the England camp to box for his country against Wales in Cardiff.

Turner travelled to Cardiff on Friday morning with head coach Mick Rowe and his father Mathew Turner.

He fought Welsh boxer Mikey O'Sullivan twice in two days. On Friday night, at the Welsh Boxing Academy.

The Welsh boxer was more experienced than Turner, but this did not phase the Halifax fighter.

O'Sullivan was very strong in the first round, pushing Turner back at times, but Turner scored some great shots, winning on a split decision.

Saturday was the chance for the Welsh boxer to come back fighting, but Turner gave an even better performance, winning every round unanimously.

The England coaches pointed out what a great lad Turner is, listening to all the instructions and boxing outstandingly.

Turner is travelling to Tamworth on Saturday for an England camp before the tri Nations start.

Mick Rowe said: "It's great for Joe, who works so hard, and the club.