Halifax Boxing Club’s Joe Turner takes another step closer to national title

The bout was in the junior quarter finals in Cheshire on Saturday, October 9 and was Joe’s fourth fight in three weeks, and his fourth unanimous victory.

Mick Rowe, from Halifax Boxing Club, said: “Joe is going from strength to strength and learning from each match. For a 15-year-old he is a very dedicated young man and a shining example to the rest of the team.

“He will now enter the semi-finals. The club will host its first show on November 26, our first show in two years since Covid hit, and the whole club is buzzing.

“We will host some top fighters.”