Halifax Boxing Club's last show of the season raises thousands for charity

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Several new boxers took their first steps into the ring, with Jimmy Honey losing on a split decision, while in his first bout, Kiah Mason lost a tough contest against a much more experienced boxer.

Lily Heslen lost in a very close battle but she gained junior fighter of the night for her efforts.

Dylan Daly lost against Henry Marshall for the 54kg Yorkshire belt, while Joe Turner kept his winning streak going by beating Corben Breather from the Tommy Coyles ABC.

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Corben was the much more experienced fighter but couldn't cope with Turner's skill. Turner has been picked for England and is moving fast through the ranks.

Evie Well blasted her way to victory beating Ruby Taylor from the NBA club in a very close fight.

Charlie Roche started well but learned there are tough fights in the amateur ranks, losing to Ethan Learning from Ingles gym.

Jake Turner went on to win the Yorkshire belt at 69kg for the Halifax club, matching his younger brother Joe who holds the belt at 52kg.

The night ended with a thriller from Halifax's Jordan Healey, who was sent to the canvas in the second round, only to get up and win a great fight against Alex Conlon from Blackrod ABC.