Halifax Boxing Club’s starlet Joe Turner shows great potential in superb win

Jake Turner , Mick Rowe, Joe Turner, Mathew Turner (Joe's dad)

After a long lay-off due to the pandemic, the club finally made a return to the ring when the 13-year-old was invited to the TG Boxing academy in Doncaster where he

faced the more experienced Rhys Mannion.

It was Joe’s first time away in the ring but he produced a masterful display to claim a unanimous verdict.

Head coach Mick Rowe said: “Joe has shown remarkable discipline throughout the last 18 months and trained every day throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t say this lightly having seen boxers come and go, but this young man is going to be champion.

“Joe now has the two bouts needed to enter the Junior Championships in September and we cannot wait.