Halifax Boxing Club's Turner becomes Yorkshire Development Champion

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Halifax had two senior boxers in the final. Jake was first up, boxing Gabriel Keyanni from the Steel City ABC. Gabriel was a tall southpaw boxer but this didn't faze Jake who gave it his all in a thrilling fight, landing some great right hands and winning in a split decision to become Yorkshire champion at 69 kg.

Second up was Jordan Healey in his first bout in two years. He was boxing Burham Nishan, stable mate of Gabriel, at 81kg. This turned out to be fight of the night and a very hard bout for Healey on his return to the ring.

Nishan was well schooled and strong, turning the bout into a full on scrap which didn't suit Healey, losing all three rounds. But it was still a great comeback fight.

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

They will both be boxing on the club's show on Friday 26 November among a host of young talent. Tickets are on sale at the club or by ringing 07870 266002.