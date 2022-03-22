Halifax Boxing Club's Turner progresses in Junior Championships

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Yorkshire champion Turner had already beaten the North West champion and was now up against the Midlands champion Arron Sharp from the Bull Well Hall ABC.

The first round showed the Halifax boxer was too strong for the young Midlands lad, gaining him a count.

The second round saw the referee jumping in to stop the contest with Sharp unable to continue.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club heads to Guilford on March 25 when Turner will enter the semi finals of the Nationals, his second in six months.