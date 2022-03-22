Halifax Boxing Club's Turner progresses in Junior Championships
Halifax Boxing Club's Joe Turner travelled to Leicester on Sunday to box in the pre quarter finals of the Junior Championships.
Yorkshire champion Turner had already beaten the North West champion and was now up against the Midlands champion Arron Sharp from the Bull Well Hall ABC.
The first round showed the Halifax boxer was too strong for the young Midlands lad, gaining him a count.
The second round saw the referee jumping in to stop the contest with Sharp unable to continue.
The club heads to Guilford on March 25 when Turner will enter the semi finals of the Nationals, his second in six months.
On Sunday his brother Jake Turner will box in the NAC Yorkshire finals against Billy Hughes from Roakies gym, Bradford.