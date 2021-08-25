Halifax Cricket League gets back to action after last weekend’s wash-out

Actions from Shelf Northowram Hedge Top v Triangle cricket, at Northowram. Pictured is Tom Watson

First Division Batley escaped the worst of the rain to allow Luddendenfoot to earn maximum points at Mount and go top of the table with 156 points.

Saturday sees the Foot entertain Sowerby with the latter hosting Horton on 4 September and the final day of the season sees the Foot travel to Horton.

The battle at the top of the Premier Divosion remains the same, although with only three matches now remaining Triangle require 19 points for the championship, with Mytholmroyd in second place.

Four teams are still in the danger zone. Shelf Northowram HT, with 86 points, has the hardest escape task but Sowerby Bridge (103), Blackley (108) and Bradshaw (110) are all in the mix.

Greetland now require only two points to guarantee promotion from the Second Division with the contest to join it between Queensbury and Southowram, The latter is five points behind but with a match in hand on its rivals.

Saturday’s Premier Division fixtures see all the relegation threatened teams playing those above them, with perhaps Blackley having the best chance of victory, at home to Warley.

Mytholmroyd should account for Sowerby Bridge and, at the same time, willing Thornton to do it a favour in its home match versus Triangle.

Great Horton, at home to Oxenhope, should move into second place in the First Division, as its two rivals at the top face each other,

In the Second Division a win for Queensbury at Greetland could delay the West Vale team’s promotion but it is a must win for the Bradford team, in its elevation quest, as it will be a shock if Southowram does not beat bottom of the table Leymoor.