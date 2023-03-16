Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse, right, celebrates bronze at the World Cup in Doha.

​On the first day of qualification, Whitehouse performed a superb floor routine, including his signature triple-back somersault, to huge applause as he qualified in third place for the final.

The Halifax star then produced a repeat performance in the final to secure the bronze medal.

Whitehouse was beaten by gold medalist Carlos Yulo, the world champion from the Philippines, and Minami Kazuki, from Japan, who claimed silver.

Both gymnasts are two years his senior.

It is a fantastic achievement for Whitehouse, who bagged his first world medal in a top level competition, in which world and European champions, as well as the reigning Olympic champion on the apparatus were going for glory.

It is the latest success for the in-form Whitehouse, who was crowned double English Senior champion on floor and parallel bars the previous weekend.

The step up onto the world stage shows that he is now more than capable of mixing it with the best in the world.