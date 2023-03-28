News you can trust since 1853
Halifax gymnastics star Whitehouse crowned British champion

Halifax’s Luke Whitehouse has been crowned senior British floor champion after winning gold at the British Artistic Gymnastic Championships, in Liverpool.

By Mark Berry
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Luke Whitehouse won the senior British floor title and a bronze medal in the vault.
Whitehouse beat Commonwealth floor champion Jake Jarman into silver with a fantastic routine, which featured his signature first tumble, including a triple-back somersault, to huge applause from the 4,000 audience.

The Halifax star qualified for the final in first place and was last to compete as he aimed to better Jarman’s big score of 14.400. Despite facing intense pressure, Whitehouse held his nerve to produce an outstanding routine that was rewarded with a massive 14.550.

It was a productive weekend for Whitehouse as he also claimed bronze in the vault, finishing behind gold medalist Jarman and Whitehouse’s Leeds Gymnastics Club team mate Harry Hepworth, who took silver.

The British floor title follows hot on the heels of Whitehouse’s English floor title in February and his bronze medal in the FiG Series A World Cup earlier this month.

He has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Championships in Turkey next month and he travels to Lillishall GBR National Sports Centre this week for a holding camp in preparation for the championships.

Whitehouse is coached by Andy Butcher, Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson while studying at Leeds Beckett University.

