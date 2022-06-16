Halifax Harrier Burgin goes fourth in UK all-time 800m rankings with world leading time

Max Burgin. Picture: Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old ran a time of 1:43:52 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday, to put him fourth in the UK's all-time rankings behind Sebastian Coe, Steve Cram and Peter Elliott and set the world's fastest 800m time of the year so far.

Burgin was in sparkling form at the meet, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour series, keeping pace with a blistering first lap of 49:22 and leading from the front in the final 300m to see-off the challenge of Tony van Diepen, from the Netherlands (1:44:24), and France's Gabriel Tual (1:44:30).