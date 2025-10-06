Halifax hold on to repel Chesterfield fight-back

Halifax Hockey Club’s U16s girls team withstood a late fight-back to earn a narrow 5-4 home win over Chesterfield.

Darcy Cullen scored two early goals after good work from Mia Tebb, Lyla Ashman and Lucy Hampshire to put the hosts in control.

Chesterfield hit back to make it 2-1 and it took some good defensive work from Darcy Hancock, Ella Daines and Rose Rooke to deny the very skilful visiting forwards.

Lyla Ashman made it 3-1 with a cool finish only for Chesterfield to reduce the deficit again.

Halifax U16s girls team.

The second half was end to end and Lucy Hampshire scored from a penalty corner, slotting the ball into the corner after her first shot was saved.

Halifax then added a fifth to seemingly make the game safe; Iris Roxburg scoring after good work from Connie Wood.

However, Chesterfield responded with two goals to set-up a nervy finish with Shreya Bhan-Mistry and Darcy Francis working hard to deny the opposition space. Orla Bentley-Elliot made some good saves to ensure the win.

Meanwhile, Halifax U14s girls played their first competitive games in a five-team round robin competition.

They suffered narrow defeats to York and Doncaster but hit back with two good draws against Ben Rhydding and Chesterfield.

Teighan Jagger had a fine performance in goal while Hollie Brennan, Pippa Mallinson, Amelia Briggs and Penny Raistrick were strong in defence. Ellie Nichol, Katie Sagar and Ellie Nichol improved after each game in midfield and Meghan Greaves worked tirelessly up front and produced some good runs and passes.