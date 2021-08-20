Halifax karate student Becca Young selected for England national squad

Becca Young

Becca, who trains at King’s Karate Club in Halifax, was starting to make a name for herself in the kata discipline of karate, winning numerous titles at competitions nationwide.

When lockdown hit, all competition were put on hold but Becca continued to work hard everyday in her own dojo (karate studio) that she made by converting the spare bedroom of her home.

Coming out of lockdown, Becca, who lives in Fountain Head village and attends Trinity Sixth Form Academy, was invited to train with the England national squad on a trial basis. On August 1, Becca attended England squad selections and after an agonising two week wait, she got the news that she had made it into the England national kata squad.

Becca Young

Her instructor Scott King said: “I’m beyond proud of Becca. To get selected for England is an amazing achievement and shows that all her hard work, dedication and commitment has paid off.