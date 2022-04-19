Halifax Magpies mixed ability rugby team seeking sponsors to play in World Cup tournament this summer

Heath v Magpies fundraising game

The tournament takes place from June 5 to June 11 in Cork.

The Magpies train and play at Halifax RUFC, at Ovenden Park.

The club are looking for sponsors to donate to the costs of playing in the tournament.

The majority of the Magpies players have physical and mental learning difficulties, and face challenges every day that most people don't understand.

On April 13, the Magpies played a fundraising friendly against Heath RUFC, who have been helping with the fundraising by holding raffles and bucket collections.

All monies raised will be used towards travel, accommodation, equipment and insurance for around 30 players of mixed ability and able-bodied facilitators, carers and support staff.

The team is looking for any businesses or groups that would be happy to support them.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-halifax-magpies-get-to-imart-2022.