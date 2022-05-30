Halifax RUFC side reunited 20 years on from Twickenham triumph

Halifax beat Gosport and Fareham in the 2002 final of the Powergen Intermediate Cup, with Heath also winning the Powergen Junior Vase at Twickenham that day.
Martin Smith, who helped organise the reunion, said: "The Halifax team of 2002 was arguably one of the best sides Calderdale has ever seen.
"I’m sure others will emulate these successes in the years to come and other teams have had great stories and achievements.
"But the basis of success for this team was friendship. The hair lines have receded, the waistlines not so, but the friendships will be there to last for many years to come."