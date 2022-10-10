Halifax rugby club makes pitch-side improvements thanks to sponsorship from local businesses
Three local businesses have come together to sponsor pitch-side improvements at a Halifax rugby club.
The sponsorship has meant that new pitch-side barriers and dugouts have been installed at Old Rishworthians RUFC in Copley, who play in the Rugby Union’s Counties 1 Yorkshire league.
New barrier fences have been provided at both sides of the main pitch by A-Safe UK Ltd, who are based in Elland, inventor of the world’s first advanced polymer safety barrier.
A-Safe managing director James Smith said: “We’re really proud to support the club and be part of its development and improvement in a small way.”
Most Popular
He said the company was particularly pleased to be also helping the club’s junior set-up, which includes teams from under six to under 18 age groups.
“The juniors are great at Old Rishworthians and I’m proud to help and associate A-Safe with the club,” he added.
The new dugouts have been sponsored by Calder Project Management and Hilton Process Systems.
The club’s sponsorship manager Dan Ingham said: “We are delighted to have all three on board.
"It shows the club’s progression and how our facilities are really starting to take shape.”
With the new dugouts, pitch-side barriers and goal posts together with the work undertaken to the pitches themselves, the ground facilities at the club have taken a
big step forward over the past 12 months, Dan said.
“Fundraising is currently underway for new changing room facilities and with a fantastic junior and senior section the club is well set for further success and development,” he added.