Halifax rugby club makes pitch-side improvements thanks to sponsorship from local businesses

The sponsorship has meant that new pitch-side barriers and dugouts have been installed at Old Rishworthians RUFC in Copley, who play in the Rugby Union’s Counties 1 Yorkshire league.

New barrier fences have been provided at both sides of the main pitch by A-Safe UK Ltd, who are based in Elland, inventor of the world’s first advanced polymer safety barrier.

A-Safe managing director James Smith said: “We’re really proud to support the club and be part of its development and improvement in a small way.”

Pictured with the new barrier fencing and dugouts are (from the left) club head coach Richard Brown, James Smith of A-Safe, Danny Hilton, of Hilton Process Systems, Mark Witchell, of Calder Project Management and sponsorship manager Dan Ingham.

He said the company was particularly pleased to be also helping the club’s junior set-up, which includes teams from under six to under 18 age groups.

“The juniors are great at Old Rishworthians and I’m proud to help and associate A-Safe with the club,” he added.

The new dugouts have been sponsored by Calder Project Management and Hilton Process Systems.

The club’s sponsorship manager Dan Ingham said: “We are delighted to have all three on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It shows the club’s progression and how our facilities are really starting to take shape.”

With the new dugouts, pitch-side barriers and goal posts together with the work undertaken to the pitches themselves, the ground facilities at the club have taken a

big step forward over the past 12 months, Dan said.