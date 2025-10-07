Halifax star Brown shoots for glory in European Championships

Halifax wheelchair basketball athlete Harry Brown has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Championships, which get underway on Friday.

The 24 players representing Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams at the IWBF European Championships 2025 are now preparing for the competition, which tips off in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Friday and runs to Saturday, October 18.

The GB men’s team went undefeated at the European Championships in 2023, and their aim will be to deliver another dominant performance this year.

Coaches Bill Johnson and Joey Johnson have been hard at work ensuring the squad is in top condition for the challenge following their silver medal performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Harry Brown will be in action for Great Britain at the European Championships. Pic Getty Images

Brown took up the sport aged 11 and went on to become the youngest player to play for the GB men’s senior team when he made his debut at the 2011 BT Paralympic Cup.

In 2018, Brown was a vital part of the squad that secured Great Britain’s first World Championships title, starting every game during the tournament in Hamburg.

He made his Paralympic debut at the Rio 2016 Games where he won bronze and has also represented his country at two further Paralympic Games, in Tokyo and Paris.

Brown said: “Being selected for GB is one of those things you never get used to, it never gets old, and it’s a privilege every time you do it.

“We’re looking to build on our performances for the World Championships next year. If we can put a good run together at the European Championships that’s going to put us in good nick for the future and that four-year cycle for LA 2028.

“I’ve been away playing overseas for a while now, so being able to still represent Yorkshire and also to have people on our team now that I coached at a regional level, so knowing that if we can keep that going and keep producing people from the area to go on and do big things does make you proud.”

Coverage of the competition, including livestreams, fixtures and results, can be found via the British Wheelchair Basketball website.