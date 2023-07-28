Halifax star Burgin named in British team for World Athletics Championships

Burgin, 21, will run in the 800m and is one of the 50 athletes who will join Natasha Cockram, who was previously confirmed as the sole marathon selection earlier this year, in Budapest for the championships that run from August 19 to 27.

There are no other individuals selected for the marathon at Budapest with a number of key athletes focusing on their Olympic qualification and opting for alternative qualifying opportunities in 2023.

Several athletes are in top form heading into the Championships with British records being achieved in 2023 by Keely Hodgkinson [800m], Zharnel Hughes [100m and 200m], Morgan Lake [high jump] and Laura Muir [one mile]. All four athletes have been selected for the squad.

Max Burgin. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Athletes were required to meet the criteria outlined in the selection policy which included the requirement to demonstrate current form; this included evaluating the athlete's performances and trajectory from May 1.

Stephen Maguire, Technical Director at UK Athletics said: “I am pleased to confirm those athletes selected for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month.

"They have demonstrated the form and ability to compete successfully on the global stage and we are looking forward to working with them as we commence preparation camp in a couple of weeks.

“There are athletes who may not have made the team this year who I know will be challenging next year where we have both a European Championships and Olympic Games less than six weeks apart.”