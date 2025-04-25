Halifax star Whitehouse eyes Euros hat-trick and University Games glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Olympic gymnast Luke Whitehouse has a double reason to celebrate, after earning selection for his third European Gymnastics Championships as well as the World University Summer Games.

The Olympic finalist and double European floor champion is going for a record third consecutive floor title at the European Championships and will compete on all six apparatus; floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Whitehouse is one of the five-man team who will be chasing success at the championships. in Leipzig, Germany, between May 25 and 31.

His team mates include Harry Hepworth and Jonas Rushworth, from Leeds Gymnastics Club, Huntingdon’s Jake Jarman, Woking’s Jamie Lewis and apparatus specialist Courtney Tulloch, from South Essex GC.

Luke Whitehouse at the 2024 European Championships. Pic: @Simoneferraroph

Whitehouse will also compete in Germany, in June, at the 2025 FISU World University Summer Games. This is the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games, with 8,000 athletes from 150 nations competing across 18 sports.

The Halifax star will be competing alongside his Leeds Gymnastics Club teammate and fellow Leeds Beckett University student Michael Goddard at the prestigious event, as well as fellow Britons, Cameron Lynn, from Stirling University, and Sam Mostowfi and Luke Marsh, both from Nottingham University.

Whitehouse is in his final year at Leeds Beckett University, studying for BSc in Sport & Exercise Therapy, while also training at Leeds Gymnastics Club for more than 30 hours a week under the direction of his coaches Andy Butcher, Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson.