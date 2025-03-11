Halifax step towards promotion

A strong ball carry from try scorer Amber Marsden

Halifax Ladies 22 v Chester Diva’s 5 In the top of the table clash at Ovenden park, nature had seen fit to add to the occasion with ideal playing conditions. Both sides wishing to play expansive rugby, and push for the top place.

Halifax received the kick off, carried back, but gave the ball away at the ruck. Chester carried strong, but was met with resolute Halifax defence, Coral Luck and Emma Davey double teaming runners and driving them back.

The majority of the game been played between the 22 meters, neither side able to gain the advantage, and the possession changing hands through mistakes either in handling or through penalties at the breakdown.

Until Courtney Moss broke clear only to be tackled by Diva’s fullback just outside the 22.

The hair flies in the last ditch tackle to stop Leah Mae Beckett

Further attacks saw Natalia Laing break the line, a last ditch tackle dragging her down, quick ruck ball saw Halifax go blind, but the last pass was poor, and knocked on.

Chester relieved pressure with good kicks, only for Ella Powell to carry the ball back at pace, recycled ball for Halifax still trying to go wide, but not able to keep hold of the ball.

Both sides started to settle, and Divas showed their class with flowing moves through the backs, kicking for space, but Nina Zebedee-Howard ran everything back into spaces.

The speed of the game showing on the Halifax front row, who found themselves flat on the wing, meant Lucy Cochrane had to find other options.

Line break from Coral Luck

A kick into the middle of the field allowed the Divas fullback to attack open spaces, fast hands in the backs and a kick saw Halifax defending inside their own 22.

The pressure relieved, only for Divas to come again, a scrum on the Halifax 10, number 8 picked up and carried strong, recycled ball saw Devas carry twice then unleash the backs, the full back joining the line and using the centre as a foil ran around the Halifax defence to score out wide.

Half time!

arah Crickmay and Leah Mae Beckett entering the field for Halifax.

Nina Zebedee-Howard flies after running the ball back

The first scrum gaining a penalty, Halifax chose to run, strong carries a break by Lucy, pick and drives by the forwards, before a sweeping move left saw Lizzie Swales over to equal the scores.

The restart saw Halifax attack, Coral, Leah-Mae combining through gaps at pace, Lizzie Swales, supporting to put Courtney Moss away and evade the last defender.

No conversion.

The kick off saw untidy ball before Sarah Crickmay broke a tackle and combined with Natalia, unfortunately a mix up in the attacking line saw the ball slow before being knocked on.

A lineout on the halfway saw Coral Luck tackled short, before a double roll gave away the penalty.

The penalty didn’t reach touch and Halifax attacked the other wing to be bundled into touch 10 meters out.

Continued missed touch kicks saw Halifax continue to attack, Rachel Colmyn-Doyle scythed between the centre and winger before stepping back inside their own full back to go under the posts, Lucy converted.Divas determined to reduce the arrears, stole the ball from a loose carry, but an uncharacteristic loose pass saw the ball into touch!

A sustained period of pressure saw Diva’s camped in the Halifax 22.

Solid Halifax defence and a turnover ball saw Halifax kick, the bouncing ball knocked on by Divas. Halifax scrum on their own 22.

The clearance kick finding touch 30 meters from Divas line.Continued attacks, and desperate defence, before another penalty at the ruck, Halifax attacked but knocked on 5 meters out.

Divas kick didn’t find touch, a flowing backs attack into the middle of the park, supported by Amber Marsden, the ball moved back left, short drives by the forwards saw Sarah Crickmay cross for the bonus point.

Halifax back in their own half, before Lucy Cochrane intercepted, charged into the Divas half before running out of steam, recycled ball eventually been dropped.

Divas tried to relieve pressure but again the kick down the middle of the park returned at pace by Nina.

Hands carries by the forwards gaining a penalty.

Kick for touch, lineout won, the ball goes wide and again the last pass goes to ground.

Back for a penalty, 5 meters out, Forwards ball and Amber Marsden sneaks over, to seal the win, full time.

Halifax take the 5 points to stay clear at the top of the league.

Divas still able to catch them with 2 games remaining!

The ladies are looking for local businesses and organisation to help them out as sponsors as they head towards National Level competition.