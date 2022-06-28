Halifax's Andrew Sparkes secures top 40 finish in World Sprint Triathlon Championships

Andrew raced for the GB team in the 55-59 age group category at the finals in Montreal on June 25.
Andrew, who grew up in Halifax and attended Heath Grammar School, is a British Triathlon Level 2.1 Diploma coach, and coaches at Bicester Tri Club.
He said: "Race day was hot, humid, 22 to 32 degrees, and the day before it was going to be changed to a duathlon - ie no swim - as the water quality in the harbour had deteriorated after several heavy storms.
"I was elated when we were told in the evening before the race that it will be a triathlon, as that is why I had travelled and what I had trained to race.
"78 athletes started in my age group and 77 finished.
"My race was one of my best swim, bike and runs for quite some time and I ended the race being able to say out loud that I am “39th in the world”, which is a great feeling.
"My team-mates in the GB age group squad brought back a good medal haul as they earned several podium positions with gold, silver and bronze.
"I spent a few days afterwards being a tourist in Montreal along with watching the elites achieve podium positions in the duathlon and mixed triathlon, which was a great experience as we shared the same course only a few hours earlier."
Andrew's next world qualifier race is in September, and he is set to start training for that when he returns home.
"I think I have got the bug to keep testing myself against the best the world has to offer," he said. "Onwards and upwards."