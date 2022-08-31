Halifax's Hannah Cockroft leads athlete education programme for school games national finals

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Hannah will be involved as part of the athlete education programme, where high profile athletes will share advice to young athletes regarding competing in major competitions, alongside providing workshops designed to provide skills for life.

The initiative, led by the Youth Sport Trust, will host 1,000 aspiring athletes and will host an opening ceremony on Friday with former School Games National Finals alumni and 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists, such as, Joe Fraser (Gold, Gymnastics), winner of three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Shannon Archer (bronze, Gymnastics) who received Scotland’s first ever individual women’s gymnastics medal at the games, and multiple Northern Ireland record holder in swimming, Daniel Wiffen (silver, 1500m Freestyle).