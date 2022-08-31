Halifax's Hannah Cockroft leads athlete education programme for school games national finals
Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft will be attending the UK’s largest multi-sport event for talented young athletes - the School Games National Finals – from September 1 to 4 at Loughborough University.
Hannah will be involved as part of the athlete education programme, where high profile athletes will share advice to young athletes regarding competing in major competitions, alongside providing workshops designed to provide skills for life.
Alongside Hannah will also be Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists, Nathan Maguire (Wheelchair 1500 metres T54) and Emma Reid (Judo).
The initiative, led by the Youth Sport Trust, will host 1,000 aspiring athletes and will host an opening ceremony on Friday with former School Games National Finals alumni and 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists, such as, Joe Fraser (Gold, Gymnastics), winner of three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Shannon Archer (bronze, Gymnastics) who received Scotland’s first ever individual women’s gymnastics medal at the games, and multiple Northern Ireland record holder in swimming, Daniel Wiffen (silver, 1500m Freestyle).