Halifax's Hannah Cockroft sets four new world records in three days
Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft has set a fourth world record in three days ahead of a World Para-athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai, which begins this Sunday.
Cockroft beat her own world record in the 400m on Wednesday – the final day of the Sharjah International meeting.
The time of 52.80 seconds bettered the record she set in 2021 by 1.19 seconds.
Before that, the seven-time Paralympic gold medallist had beaten her own 200m, 800m and 1500m world records in the T34 category.
Cockroft will be competing in the World Para-athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai, starting on Sunday, as she prepares for July's World Championships in Paris where she will race over 100m and 800m.