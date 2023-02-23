Hannah Cockroft. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Cockroft beat her own world record in the 400m on Wednesday – the final day of the Sharjah International meeting.

The time of 52.80 seconds bettered the record she set in 2021 by 1.19 seconds.

Before that, the seven-time Paralympic gold medallist had beaten her own 200m, 800m and 1500m world records in the T34 category.