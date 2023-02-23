News you can trust since 1853
Halifax's Hannah Cockroft sets four new world records in three days

Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft has set a fourth world record in three days ahead of a World Para-athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai, which begins this Sunday.

By Tom Scargill
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 9:10am
Hannah Cockroft. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Cockroft beat her own world record in the 400m on Wednesday – the final day of the Sharjah International meeting.

The time of 52.80 seconds bettered the record she set in 2021 by 1.19 seconds.

Before that, the seven-time Paralympic gold medallist had beaten her own 200m, 800m and 1500m world records in the T34 category.

Cockroft will be competing in the World Para-athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai, starting on Sunday, as she prepares for July's World Championships in Paris where she will race over 100m and 800m.

