Halifax's Whitehouse wins bronze at British Gymnastics Championships

Luke (right) on the podium

Still new to senior level gymnastics, Luke, 19 qualified for four finals including the Floor, Vault, Rings and Pommel.

Luke was only beaten on Floor by the experienced Great Britan team mates of Jake Jarman and Giarnni Regina-Moran.

On the Vault, having qualified in second place with two big vaults with an average score of 14.5, in the final Luke finished seventh, while he finished fifth on Rings and eighth on Pommel.

Luke has had a busy March competing successfully at the World Cup in Doha for Great Britain making the Vault final, coming eighth.

Then in Stuttgart, Germany at the DTB Pokal Cup with the Great Britain team, Luke finished fourth behind USA, Italy and Germany, and individually made the Vault final, coming fourth.