Harriers descend on Bramham Park for the Endure 24-hour race

A group of Halifax Harriers travelled to Bramham Park recently to take part in the annual Leeds Endure 24. This is the UK’s biggest 24-hour relay race where the 8km route combines undulating hills with scenic luscious woodland.

Along the course, runners pass key landmarks like the Lead Lads Temple, Roundhouse, and the historic Bramham Park Estate. The event runs from Friday through to Sunday and runners can enter as teams, pairs or as individuals. The junior run took place on the Friday and Harriers’ Ben Slow was first home, with Oscar Thornton coming third - congratulations to both!

The main race started at 12pm on Saturday and finished at 12pm, 24 hours later, on Sunday. The Harriers had four teams and 4 solo runners in the race this year. The weather for the event was mixed with warm spells and some showers thrown in. Apart from the occasional overnight downpour which made the course slippery in parts, the mixed weather did not phase the runners as they had plenty of tree cover along much of the route.

Team eventTeam 1 (Team HH), managed by Sharon Cousen, had Sharon, Fiona Murphy, Hazel Berrett, Andrea Ackroyd and Jane Curwen. They completed 27 laps, with a total distance of 216 km.

A few of the Halifax Harriers after the 24-hour endurance race

Team 2 (The Squashed Runners) comprised Richard Corney, Sue Corney, Fiona Ellam, Louise Briggs and Penny Bottomley and they completed 26 laps of the 8 km route, totalling 208 kilometres.

Team 3, (The Jets) led by Ellen Limebear comprised Ellen, Tim Slow, Jack Melia and Sunny Curwen. Their collective distance was 200km (25 laps).

The 4th Halifax team (Ardley athletic) led by captain Nigel Rigg comprised Nigel, Keith Midgley, Martin Haigh and Heath Reilly. The team covered 192km (24 laps) of which Nigel contributed 72km. Martin said the most satisfying part of the race was on the 4am leg when dawn was breaking and the birds were singing.

Solo eventIn the solo category, Paul and Jenny Hopkinson worked together and completed a credible 12 laps (96 km). Nigel Jamieson completed his solo run also with 12 laps (96 km) under his belt. The third solo competitor from the Harriers was Keith Lemon who was extremely proud of his achievement of 14 laps (112 km).

Paul and jenny Hopkinson in the pairs event

807 runners completed the event in the female, male, mixed and non-binary categories. The event is not just about the gruelling running though as the event village was well stocked with food outlets, a beer tent and many stalls providing merchandise for the runners. All in all, a great weekend of running, camaraderie and friendship was had by the Harriers team – bring on the 2025 event!