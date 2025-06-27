Harriers’ duo make a splash in Coniston swim

Two Halifax Harriers club members swapped their trainers for wetsuits to take on an epic swim challenge.

Heath Reilly and Martin Haigh travelled to the Lake District to complete the 5.25-mile Coniston end-to-end race, organised by ChillSwim.

The weather was good, although the water was choppy during the last mile, and Reilly finished in an excellent time of 3 hours, 22 minutes while Haigh completed the course in 5 hours, 22 minutes.

Haigh was raising funds for Level Water, a charity established to teach swimming to disabled children. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/martin-haigh-6