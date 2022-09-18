Heartbreak for Panthers after defeat by York in Championship play-offs
Halifax Panthers’ dreams of promotion to Super League are over for another season after they were beaten 26-24 by York City Knights at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 9:21 pm
A hat-trick by Lachlan Walmsley and a Ben Kavanagh try meant Halifax, who had won 19 of their previous 22 games, led 22-12 at half-time and looked set to take a step closer to an expected victory and a place in the semi-finals.
But the visitors rallied after the break and scored two unanswered tries through Liam Harris and Levi Edwards to set up a dramatic finish.
A halfway line penalty goal from James Glover saw York City Knights snatch a historic upset victory.