Heath receive grant from Community Foundation For Calderdale to bolster their flood defences
Three times in the past six years, Heath RUFC’s clubhouse at North Dean, Greetland, has been overwhelmed by flood waters from the nearby River Calder and the waterway known locally as ‘the Black Brook Beck’.
Each time this has caused major damage and the temporary closure of the facilities, with volunteers having to undertake a major clean-up exercise.
The Committee therefore took the decision to fit flood doors and flood-proof flooring throughout the ground floor areas, work that would normally be self-funded.
Due to the pandemic however, the club applied for grants and are delighted to have been awarded £5,000 by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).
After receiving the grant, Community Liaison Officer, Steve Dawes said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that the CFFC has given Heath, these improvements will ensure that our facilities remain available to the various groups who utilise the clubhouse.
“We hope to be moving forward soon once current restrictions are lifted.”
Flood doors and flood-proof flooring have now been installed to the main entrance, changing rooms and the cellar/boiler room.