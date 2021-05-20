Heath receive grant from Community Foundation For Calderdale to bolster their flood defences

Rachel Oates from the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC), together with Heath RUFC President David Meir and Chairman Paul Sutcliffe, at a recent visit to the club.

Each time this has caused major damage and the temporary closure of the facilities, with volunteers having to undertake a major clean-up exercise.

The Committee therefore took the decision to fit flood doors and flood-proof flooring throughout the ground floor areas, work that would normally be self-funded.

Due to the pandemic however, the club applied for grants and are delighted to have been awarded £5,000 by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

After receiving the grant, Community Liaison Officer, Steve Dawes said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that the CFFC has given Heath, these improvements will ensure that our facilities remain available to the various groups who utilise the clubhouse.

“We hope to be moving forward soon once current restrictions are lifted.”