Here's when and how you can watch Halifax's Hannah Cockroft in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Cockroft will compete at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in her career. The 29-year-old holds the world record over 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m and has added a further five Paralympic golds to her bulging collection.

The 11-time world champion will be red-hot favourite for gold in the T34 100m on Tuesday, August 2, as she looks to complete the set of global titles.

The Commonwealth Games will be screened across the BBC on television and online.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Cockroft